LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A marine layer is keeping temperatures nice and cool on Friday with morning clouds and some sunshine by the afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, then hazy sun and a high around 78 degrees. The weekend will see similar conditions.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and then a high of 88.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Marine layer keeping temps cool and comfortable on Friday
A marine layer is keeping temperatures nice and cool on Friday with morning clouds and some sunshine by the afternoon.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News