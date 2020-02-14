Weather

SoCal weather: Marine layer keeping temps cool and comfortable on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A marine layer is keeping temperatures nice and cool on Thursday with morning clouds and some sunshine by the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, then hazy sun and a high around 76 degrees. The weekend will see similar conditions.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and then a high of 86.

