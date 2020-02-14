LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The marine layer is sticking around for a few more days, keeping much of Southern California not-too-hot during the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds Friday morning and an afternoon high of just 78 degrees, with similar conditions expected over the next several days.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds, reaching 87 by the afternoon on Friday. Temperatures in the region will gradually increase over the next few days, hitting the low 90s by the weekend.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Marine layer keeping temps mild Friday
The marine layer is sticking around for a few more days, keeping much of Southern California not-too-hot during the weekend.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More