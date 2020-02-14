SoCal weather: Marine layer keeping temps mild Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The marine layer is sticking around for a few more days, keeping much of Southern California not-too-hot during the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds Friday morning and an afternoon high of just 78 degrees, with similar conditions expected over the next several days.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds, reaching 87 by the afternoon on Friday. Temperatures in the region will gradually increase over the next few days, hitting the low 90s by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.