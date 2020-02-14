Weather

SoCal weather: Marine layer remains, temps staying moderate through weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The marine layer is back, keeping much of Southern California relatively cool for the summer Wednesday and through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning and an afternoon high of just 76 degrees on Wednesday, with similar conditions remaining over the next several days.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds, with a high of 86 on Wednesday.

