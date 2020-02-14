Weather

SoCal weather: Marine layer returns, bringing cooler temperatures Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The morning marine layer returns to Southern California on Thursday, bringing with it cooler temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday should see morning clouds and a high of just 64 degrees by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 63 degrees.

