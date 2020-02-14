SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, breezes expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and some breezes on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds up to 25 mph in some areas, with a high of 72 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 70 and gusts as strong as 35 mph.Temperatures are expected to steadily increase over the next few days and could reach the low 80s Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.