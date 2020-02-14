Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, breezes expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and some breezes on Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds up to 25 mph in some areas, with a high of 72 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 70 and gusts as strong as 35 mph.

Temperatures are expected to steadily increase over the next few days and could reach the low 80s Monday.

