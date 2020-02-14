SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, breezes expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and some breezes on Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds up to 25 mph in some areas, with a high of 69 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 70..
Temperatures will start warming to the 70s by Thursday and could hit 80 by Monday.
