SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, breezes expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and some breezes on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds up to 25 mph in some areas, with a high of 69 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 70..

Temperatures will start warming to the 70s by Thursday and could hit 80 by Monday.

