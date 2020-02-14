SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, breezes expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and some breezes on Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds up to 25 mph in some areas, with a high of 69 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 70..Temperatures will start warming to the 70s by Thursday and could hit 80 by Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.