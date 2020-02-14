SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, clouds expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday before things warm up a bit later in the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds Tuesday with a high of 67 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 68.Temperatures will start warming to the 70s by Wednesday through the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.