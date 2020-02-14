SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, clouds expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday before things warm up a bit later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds Tuesday with a high of 67 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 68.
Temperatures will start warming to the 70s by Wednesday through the weekend.
