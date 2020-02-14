Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, sunny skies expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and pleasant temperatures on Friday and through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny, mild conditions Friday with a high of 73 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 74.

Temperatures will dip by a few degrees on Saturday, then warm up on Sunday and hit 80 in some areas by Monday.

