SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, sunny skies expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and pleasant temperatures on Friday and through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny, mild conditions Friday with a high of 73 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 74.Temperatures will dip by a few degrees on Saturday, then warm up on Sunday and hit 80 in some areas by Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.