SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, sunny skies expected this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and pleasant temperatures through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 68, with gusts as strong as 30 mph on Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures jump to 74.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy as a high of 65 is on tap. Temperatures increase to 77 on Sunday.

A warmup is on the way as some areas will hit the low 80s Monday.

