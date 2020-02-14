SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, sunshine on tap Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures and sunshine Wednesday as strong winds that pestered the region have moved out.The region is now expected to see clear skies for the next few days.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see pleasant conditions with sunshine, as temperatures reach a high of 79. Similar conditions are expected to last through Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and temperatures will be around 81 on Wednesday. Temperatures increase slightly Thursday when a high of 83 is on tap.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.