Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, winds expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures with some breezes on Wednesday, before conditions cool down for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 71 with some winds before dropping down to the 60s over the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 72 on Wednesday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill
COVID-19 patient fatally beaten at Antelope Valley Hospital, officials say
Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
Bachelorette Finale: Tayshia gets engaged!
Kirk Cameron hosts 2nd caroling event as COVID-19 cases surge
Woman killed in shooting at Kohl's store in Whittier, police say
1st Moderna vaccines distributed in Long Beach
Show More
SD assemblywoman nominated to serve as next CA secretary of state
Newsom picks Kamala Harris' replacement
Jessica Ancona, mayor of El Monte, still dealing with effects of COVID-19
Man who jumped down plane's slide with dog says PTSD prompted the move
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
More TOP STORIES News