SoCal weather: Mild temperatures, winds expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures with some breezes on Wednesday, before conditions cool down for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 71 with some winds before dropping down to the 60s over the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 72 on Wednesday.