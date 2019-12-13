SoCal weather: Mild temps, clear skies in store before a weekend cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friday should be a pleasant day in Southern California with mild temperatures, and some light cloud clover. Weekend temperatures will drop down into the 60s.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see partly sunny skies with a high of 73 on Friday, then dropping to 65 on Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 78 on Friday and 65 on Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.