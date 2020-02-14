SoCal weather: Mild temps expected Sunday with Wind Advisory in effect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be mild but above average on Sunday in most of Southern California as a ridge of high pressure moves into the region.A Wind Advisory is in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 6 a.m. on Sunday with gusts of up to 45 mph expected to reach some areas.The ridge moving into Southern California will bring more hot temperatures next week, with Thursday expected to be the hottest day of the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, but conditions will be mostly clear throughout Sunday with a high of 75 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly warm and breezy with a high of 80 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.