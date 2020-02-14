Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temps on tap as region gradually warms up

An onshore flow will bring some marine layer and mild temps in Southern California on Wednesday as the region gradually warms up.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see slight cloud cover in the morning with an afternoon high of 82 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see warm and sunny conditions with a high of 92 degrees and unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.

