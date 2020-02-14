Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temperatures linger over region on Father's Day ahead of warmup

Southern California will see morning clouds and mild temperatures on Friday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few days of mild temperatures and morning clouds, Southern California will start to see hotter weather beginning Father's Day and lasting for the rest of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be slightly cloudy Sunday morning before sunshine rolls in by the afternoon with a high of 77. Temperatures will then begin to climb up in the 80s by Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will get hit with warmer temperatures Sunday with a high of 83. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s.

