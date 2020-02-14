Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temps, sunny conditions expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures and sunshine on Saturday, but the next round of Santa Ana winds are expected to return early next week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 73 and a cool night, with temperatures dropping to 49. Similar conditions are expected Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Saturday will reach a high of 75, and sunny conditions are expected.

Winds are expected to pick back up Monday, bringing elevated fire danger.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal ICU capacity drops below 15%, triggering stay-at-home order
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner vents anger over dining ban
Father arrested after his 2 children found decapitated in Lancaster
Blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry
LA County reports 8,860 new COVID-19 cases, shatters record again
Family says man died of COVID in CA prison just months before his release
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
Show More
OC boy, 2, pronounced dead after being found in pool
Man sentenced to death for killing IE teen Norma Lopez
Trump administration must accept new DACA applications, judge orders
Radio Disney shutting down in 2021
Watch #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with Tory Johnson
More TOP STORIES News