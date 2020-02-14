SoCal weather: Mild temps, sunny conditions expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures and sunshine on Saturday, but the next round of Santa Ana winds are expected to return early next week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 73 and a cool night, with temperatures dropping to 49. Similar conditions are expected Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire on Saturday will reach a high of 75, and sunny conditions are expected.Winds are expected to pick back up Monday, bringing elevated fire danger.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.