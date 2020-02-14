LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see lots of sunshine and hot temperatures on Sunday after record-breaking heat was reported in some areas this weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect temperatures up to 90 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning will be into effect for Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see triple-digit temperatures again on Sunday with a high of 100 degrees.
Beaches will see pleasant conditions with a temperature of 76.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: More hot temps on Sunday, Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect
Southern California will see plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures on Friday and through the weekend.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News