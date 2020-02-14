SoCal weather: More hot temps on Sunday, Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see lots of sunshine and hot temperatures on Sunday after record-breaking heat was reported in some areas this weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect temperatures up to 90 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning will be into effect for Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.The valleys and Inland Empire will see triple-digit temperatures again on Sunday with a high of 100 degrees.Beaches will see pleasant conditions with a temperature of 76.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.