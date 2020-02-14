Weather

SoCal weather: More hot temps on Sunday, Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect

Southern California will see plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures on Friday and through the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see lots of sunshine and hot temperatures on Sunday after record-breaking heat was reported in some areas this weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect temperatures up to 90 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning will be into effect for Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see triple-digit temperatures again on Sunday with a high of 100 degrees.

Beaches will see pleasant conditions with a temperature of 76.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire destroys much of historic San Gabriel Mission
Sonar, divers search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera at Lake Piru
Preteen boy accused of killing teen girl in Harbor Gateway area
Dozens show support for police in Downtown LA
Authorities ID suspects accused of beating, robbing 80-year-old man
SoCal approaches triple-digit temps amid COVID-19
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Long Beach businesses enact new protocols to stay open during unpredictable times
John Wayne exhibit at USC to be removed in response to protests
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
Official says mask enforcement could be coming to LA
More TOP STORIES News