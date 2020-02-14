SoCal weather: Pleasant temperatures on tap for Monday after morning fog burns off

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will dip slightly across Southern California on Monday, before a chance of showers moves into the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog and a high of 67. Clouds will roll in by Wednesday, brining a slight chance for some showers by the end of the week.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see party cloudy skies paired with a pleasant 73 degrees Monday.
Mountain communities will see temperatures in the 50s, dropping into the 20s overnight.
