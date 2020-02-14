SoCal weather: Pleasant temperatures on tap for Monday after morning fog burns off

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will dip slightly across Southern California on Monday, before a chance of showers moves into the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog and a high of 67. Clouds will roll in by Wednesday, brining a slight chance for some showers by the end of the week.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see party cloudy skies paired with a pleasant 73 degrees Monday.Mountain communities will see temperatures in the 50s, dropping into the 20s overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.