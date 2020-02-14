Weather

SoCal weather: More summer-like conditions expected Sunday before cooler temps settle in

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see summer-like conditions on Sunday before cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and snow moves in.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny conditions with a high of about 85 Sunday, but temperatures will drop beginning Monday.

There will be several chances for rain throughout the week, starting Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 85 Sunday, but temperatures will drop to 64 degrees by Tuesday.

Mountain communities will also see a chance of snow.

