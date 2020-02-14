LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see summer-like conditions on Sunday before cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and snow moves in.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny conditions with a high of about 85 Sunday, but temperatures will drop beginning Monday.
There will be several chances for rain throughout the week, starting Tuesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach 85 Sunday, but temperatures will drop to 64 degrees by Tuesday.
Mountain communities will also see a chance of snow.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: More summer-like conditions expected Sunday before cooler temps settle in
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News