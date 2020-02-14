Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected for July Fourth

July Fourth should bring warm temperatures and sunny skies after the morning clouds burn off in Southern California on Saturday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning and a high of 82 degrees by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny after the marine layer in the morning burns off, with temperatures hitting 95.

7-Day Forecasts





