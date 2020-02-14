Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Friday

Southern California is expected to see cloudy conditions in the morning and mild temperatures on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is expected to see cloudy conditions in the morning and warm temperatures by Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning and a high of 80 degrees by the afternoon.

July Fourth will warm up a few degrees, with a high of 82.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny after the marine layer in the morning burns off. Temperatures will reach 89 on Friday and 94 on the holiday.

