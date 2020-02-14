SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is expected to see cloudy conditions in the morning and mild temperatures on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds in the morning and then sunny conditions by the afternoon. A high of 77 is on tap. Similar conditions are expected in the area on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny after the marine layer in the morning burns off. Temperatures will reach 83. Temperatures slightly increase to 88 on Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.