SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, but the sun will come out by afternoon, bringing warm-to-hot temperatures throughout the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, then hazy sun and a high around 80 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and then a high of 90.
Some inland and desert communities, from the Antelope Valley to Palm Springs, will see temperatures reach triple digits.
7-Day Forecasts
