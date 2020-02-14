SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, but the sun will come out by afternoon, bringing warm-to-hot temperatures throughout the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, then hazy sun and a high around 80 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and then a high of 90.Some inland and desert communities, from the Antelope Valley to Palm Springs, will see temperatures reach triple digits.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.