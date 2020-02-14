Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Wednesday

Southern California will see sunny conditions Tuesday, with desert communities expecting temperatures slightly above triple digits.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, but the sun will come out by afternoon, bringing warm-to-hot temperatures throughout the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, then hazy sun and a high around 80 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and then a high of 90.

Some inland and desert communities, from the Antelope Valley to Palm Springs, will see temperatures reach triple digits.

