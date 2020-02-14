Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds Thursday morning with temperatures in the 60s and a slight chance of light rain.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds, reaching a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon. There is about a 20% chance of rain late in the day and possibly Friday morning.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 69 Thursday, with clouds and a chance of rain at night.

