SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds Thursday morning with temperatures in the 60s and a slight chance of light rain.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds, reaching a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon. There is about a 20% chance of rain late in the day and possibly Friday morning.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 69 Thursday, with clouds and a chance of rain at night.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News