SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds Thursday morning with temperatures in the 60s and a slight chance of light rain.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds, reaching a high of 67 degrees by the afternoon. There is about a 20% chance of rain late in the day and possibly Friday morning.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 69 Thursday, with clouds and a chance of rain at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.