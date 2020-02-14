SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see temperatures mostly in the 60s, along with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 64 and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Similar conditions are expected for the next few days until Friday when there is a 30% chance of rain.
The valleys and Inland Empire can also expect a high of 64 and sunny conditions Tuesday. Temperatures will increase Wednesday and Thursday, but drop down again to the mid-60s Friday.
Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, and there is a slight chance of showers across the region Friday.
