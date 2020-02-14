SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see temperatures mostly in the 60s, along with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 64 and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Similar conditions are expected for the next few days until Friday when there is a 30% chance of rain.The valleys and Inland Empire can also expect a high of 64 and sunny conditions Tuesday. Temperatures will increase Wednesday and Thursday, but drop down again to the mid-60s Friday.Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, and there is a slight chance of showers across the region Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.