SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Wednesday morning and sunshine in the afternoon with cool temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds, reaching a high of 64 degrees when the sun comes out in the afternoon.

Similar conditions are expected for the next few days until Friday when there is a slight chance of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 67 Wednesday, with morning clouds and afternoon sun.

