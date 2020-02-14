SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Wednesday morning and sunshine in the afternoon with cool temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds, reaching a high of 64 degrees when the sun comes out in the afternoon.Similar conditions are expected for the next few days until Friday when there is a slight chance of rain.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 67 Wednesday, with morning clouds and afternoon sun.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.