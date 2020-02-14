SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine on tap Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Wednesday morning and sunshine in the afternoon with cool temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds, reaching a high of 64 degrees when the sun comes out in the afternoon.
Similar conditions are expected for the next few days until Friday when there is a slight chance of rain.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 67 Wednesday, with morning clouds and afternoon sun.
