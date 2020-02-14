Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temperatures continue Friday

Southern California will see morning clouds and cool, comfortable temperatures again on Friday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and cool, comfortable temperatures again on Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog, patchy drizzle and a high of 75 Friday. Conditions will remain similar over the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and pleasant conditions Friday as temperatures stay around 80.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Southern California Armenians plan march
128 arrested during ICE operation in LA, other California cities
If Lakers, Dodgers win, celebrate safely, health officials say
Carson mobile home park residents fear development will displace them
IE earth science museum preparing to reopen after COVID closure
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
Show More
There's already been a 'virtual' debate - 60 years ago
Orphan mountain lion cub found near death in IE nursed back to health
Chino carjacking suspects arrested after shooting at police
IE woman calls 911 over mask dispute with store employee
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
More TOP STORIES News