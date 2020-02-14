SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temperatures continue Saturday ahead of more heat

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see more morning clouds and cool, comfortable temperatures on Saturday before another round of heat.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog, patchy drizzle and a high of 75 Saturday. Conditions will remain slightly similar on Sunday before temperatures start to climb into the 90s by Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and pleasant conditions as temperatures stay around 80 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.