SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cool temperatures and a chance of drizzle are expected Friday and through the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, with a chance of drizzle and temperatures around 75 degrees.
The Ventura County mountains could see some thunderstorms.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see cool temperatures with a chance of drizzle and a high of 76.
