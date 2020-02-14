Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cool temperatures and a chance of drizzle are expected Friday and through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, with a chance of drizzle and temperatures around 75 degrees.

The Ventura County mountains could see some thunderstorms.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see cool temperatures with a chance of drizzle and a high of 76.

7-Day Forecasts





