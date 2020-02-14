SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clouds Thursday morning and cool, comfortable temperatures throughout the day.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog and a high of 77 Thursday. The next few days are expected to be in the 70s and low 80s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and pleasant conditions Thursday as temperatures stay around 80.
