SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California could see some clouds Tuesday morning and cool temperatures all day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Temperatures should warm by a few degrees during the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see partly cloudy conditions with a high of 72.

