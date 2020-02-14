Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a dip in temperatures Tuesday as a cold front starts to approach the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach 70 Tuesday, and a cloudy morning and afternoon sunshine is on tap. Wednesday brings elevated fire danger due to cool Santa Ana winds.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions and a high of 72 Tuesday. Gusts as strong as 35 mph blow through the canyons Wednesday.

The cold front brings the chance of some showers on Thursday before conditions clear up for Christmas. A stronger chance of rain is expected by early next week.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
LA County health officials warn of a 'surge upon a surge'
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LA flight falls ill
First look of reimagined Snow White ride at Disneyland
La Habra tamale restaurant looks for holiday boost
Man dressed as Grinch tries to steal Christmas in Carson
Show More
Santa Claus makes adjustments to deliver gifts safely due to pandemic
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Fundraiser for 3 Wilmington children who lost dad to COVID-19
LA County grocery stores seeing rising number of COVID-19 outbreaks
Viral restaurant owner files new lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News