SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temperatures expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a dip in temperatures Tuesday as a cold front starts to approach the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach 70 Tuesday, and a cloudy morning and afternoon sunshine is on tap. Wednesday brings elevated fire danger due to cool Santa Ana winds.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions and a high of 72 Tuesday. Gusts as strong as 35 mph blow through the canyons Wednesday.The cold front brings the chance of some showers on Thursday before conditions clear up for Christmas. A stronger chance of rain is expected by early next week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.