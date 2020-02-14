SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temps on tap for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cooler temperatures and even a bit of drizzle will linger over Southern California on Monday and over the next several days.Los Angeles and Orange counties may see some low clouds and drizzle in the morning, with temperatures dipping to 74 degrees on Monday, staying in the mid-70s for most of the week.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 76 degrees with some drizzle on Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.