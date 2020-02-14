Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temps on tap for Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another day of cooler temperatures and even a bit of drizzle are on tap in Southern California on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties may see some drizzle, with temperatures reaching a high of 72 and partly sunny conditions expected.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 72 and some morning drizzle.

