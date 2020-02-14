SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temps on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see another round of morning clouds and cool temperatures on Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some marine layer in the morning, with a high of 75 degrees once the sun comes out in the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high of 75.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News