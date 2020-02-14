SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temps on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see another round of morning clouds and cool temperatures on Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some marine layer in the morning, with a high of 75 degrees once the sun comes out in the afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high of 75.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.