SoCal weather: Morning clouds, cool temps on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see another round of morning clouds and cool temperatures on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some marine layer in the morning, with a high of 75 degrees once the sun comes out in the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high of 75.

