Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, mild temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds in the morning Friday, with mild conditions later in the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some marine layer in the morning, with a high of 78 degrees once the sun comes out later in the day. Temps will climb into the low 80s by Saturday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloudy conditions before sunshine rolls in. A high of 84 is expected Friday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flight path released for Thunderbirds flyover
L.A. County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Hospital ship USNS Mercy leaving LA, returning to San Diego
Carnival to lay off hundreds in California, other states
Vitamin D and COVID-19: SoCal doctor explains the connection
KABC Honored With the Overall Excellence Award
Military flyovers honor front-line workers battling COVID in SoCal
Show More
As revenues plummet, California budget cuts billions
Job hunting? Experts answer your questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
51% of all COVID-19 deaths in LA County were residents in 'institutional settings'
'Think outside the box': UCR recruiter gives college grads tips on job hunt
Trading film gear for PPE: SoCal woman gets back to work in new field
More TOP STORIES News