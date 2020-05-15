SoCal weather: Morning clouds, mild temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds in the morning Friday, with mild conditions later in the afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some marine layer in the morning, with a high of 78 degrees once the sun comes out later in the day. Temps will climb into the low 80s by Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloudy conditions before sunshine rolls in. A high of 84 is expected Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.