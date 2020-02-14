Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, mild temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will cool off by just a few degrees on Saturday in Southern California before getting hot again next week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, with temperatures reaching 79 by the afternoon as the sun comes out. But temperatures will start warming up into the 80s on Monday and reach 90 by Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 on Saturday.

Beaches on Friday will see morning clouds and a high of 72.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
Glendora PD arrests man 3 times in 1 day under new CA bail policy
Crowds gather in OC to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders
Judge denies request to overturn Gov. Newsom's Orange County beach closure for now
Kim Jong Un makes public appearance, North Korea says, amid speculations about health
COVID-19: 21 employees test positive at 'Rock N Roll' Ralphs in Hollywood
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Show More
Coronavirus: Officials enact changes to prevent crowding at Ventura County beaches
LA triples daily amount of COVID-19 tests administered
'Remain in Mexico' asylum hearings suspended through June 1
Coronavirus devastates Azusa household, kills family patriarch
Coronavirus: Riverside County officials to vote on rescinding health orders
More TOP STORIES News