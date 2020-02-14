SoCal weather: Morning clouds, mild temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will cool off by just a few degrees on Saturday in Southern California before getting hot again next week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, with temperatures reaching 79 by the afternoon as the sun comes out. But temperatures will start warming up into the 80s on Monday and reach 90 by Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 on Saturday.
Beaches on Friday will see morning clouds and a high of 72.
