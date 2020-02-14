Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, warm temperatures expected Monday

Southern California on Monday will see clouds linger in the morning, followed by warm conditions.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy start and then warm temperatures start to move into the area by the afternoon. A high of 80 is on tap.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds, but then sunshine rolls. Temperatures are expected to reach 88.

