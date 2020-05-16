SoCal weather: Morning clouds, warm temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds in the morning Saturday, with warm temperatures by the afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some marine layer in the morning, with a high of 80 degrees once the sun comes out later in the day. Temperatures will cool off to the mid-70s on Sunday and some rain is possible Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloudy conditions before sunshine rolls in. A high of 86 is expected Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.