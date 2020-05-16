Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, warm temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds in the morning Saturday, with warm temperatures by the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some marine layer in the morning, with a high of 80 degrees once the sun comes out later in the day. Temperatures will cool off to the mid-70s on Sunday and some rain is possible Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some cloudy conditions before sunshine rolls in. A high of 86 is expected Saturday.

