LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday's Election Day weather across Southern California should be friendly for voting, with mild temperatures and a touch of fog in the morning.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning, followed by a high of 79 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see patchy fog in the morning with a high of 85 on Monday.
Temperatures will rise Wednesday and Thursday and then sharply cool down starting Friday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Morning fog, mild temperatures expected for Election Day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More