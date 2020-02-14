SoCal weather: Morning fog, mild temperatures expected for Election Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday's Election Day weather across Southern California should be friendly for voting, with mild temperatures and a touch of fog in the morning.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning, followed by a high of 79 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see patchy fog in the morning with a high of 85 on Monday.Temperatures will rise Wednesday and Thursday and then sharply cool down starting Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.