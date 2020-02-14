Weather

SoCal weather: Morning fog, mild temperatures expected for Election Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tuesday's Election Day weather across Southern California should be friendly for voting, with mild temperatures and a touch of fog in the morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning, followed by a high of 79 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see patchy fog in the morning with a high of 85 on Monday.

Temperatures will rise Wednesday and Thursday and then sharply cool down starting Friday.

7-Day Forecasts





