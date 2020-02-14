SoCal weather: Morning fog, warm temperatures on tap for Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This week's heat wave is dissipating Friday, leaving temperatures pleasant and mild for Mother's Day weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some fog in the morning, with temperatures climbing to about 85 by the afternoon. Saturday and Mother's Day will see temperatures in the 70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 93 on Friday, dropping to 81 by Mother's Day.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.