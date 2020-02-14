LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An onshore flow will produce a morning marine layer and a cool day in Southern California on Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning following by a high of 82 by the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a sunny, warm day with a high of 92 and unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Morning marine layer, mild temps expected Wednesday
An onshore flow will produce a morning marine layer and a cool day in Southern California on Wednesday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News