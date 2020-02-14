SoCal weather: Morning marine layer, mild temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An onshore flow will produce a morning marine layer and a cool day in Southern California on Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning following by a high of 82 by the afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a sunny, warm day with a high of 92 and unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.