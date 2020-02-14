Weather

SoCal weather: Morning marine layer, mild temps expected Wednesday

An onshore flow will produce a morning marine layer and a cool day in Southern California on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An onshore flow will produce a morning marine layer and a cool day in Southern California on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning following by a high of 82 by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a sunny, warm day with a high of 92 and unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.

