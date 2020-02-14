Weather

SoCal weather: Morning marine layer, sunny afternoon expected Saturday

Morning marine layer will melt away by late Saturday morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see a marine layer keeping temperatures slightly cooler than normal on Saturday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday will see a marine layer in the morning with a high of 79 degrees after clouds dissipate around 10 a.m.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect morning clouds as well, followed by warm and sunny conditions as temperatures reach a high of 91 on Saturday.

7-Day Forecasts





