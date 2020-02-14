SoCal weather: Morning marine layer, sunny afternoon expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see a marine layer keeping temperatures slightly cooler than normal on Saturday.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday will see a marine layer in the morning with a high of 79 degrees after clouds dissipate around 10 a.m.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect morning clouds as well, followed by warm and sunny conditions as temperatures reach a high of 91 on Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.