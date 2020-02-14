Weather

SoCal weather: Morning marine layer, warm temps on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning marine layer in some areas that will melt away before noon as the region warms up Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warmer temperatures than the day before with a high of 82 degrees. Conditions will begin to slightly cool down starting Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be the hottest, reaching a high of 96 degrees on Sunday -- the hottest day of the week.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex offender relocates to Lake Elsinore, authorities say
3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19
Data: 71% of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County from private gatherings
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen this fall
POLL: Biden has 15-point lead over Trump among registered voters
LAPD investigating use-of-force incident during protest
Hundreds join demonstration supporting police in IE
Show More
DEA agents raid Antelope Valley marijuana sites
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
Couple under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19
LA parents look to hire home-based teachers to help with distance learning
LAUSD report finds disparities in distance learning participation
More TOP STORIES News