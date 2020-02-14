SoCal weather: Morning marine layer, warm temps on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning marine layer in some areas that will melt away before noon as the region warms up Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warmer temperatures than the day before with a high of 82 degrees. Conditions will begin to slightly cool down starting Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be the hottest, reaching a high of 96 degrees on Sunday -- the hottest day of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.