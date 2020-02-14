Weather

SoCal weather: Mostly cloudy conditions on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another cloudy day with a chance of drizzle on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 68 with cloudy conditions.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see cool temperatures and some sunshine. A high of 67 is expected.

