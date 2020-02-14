SoCal weather: New round of rain, snow coming this week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More rain and snow is heading to SoCal starting late Tuesday night.Monday will be cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 60s.The rain will begin late Tuesday, continuing through most of the day Wednesday. About half an inch of rain could fall in most of Los Angeles and Orange counties, with about three-quarters of an inch in the valleys and Inland Empire.Mountain communities will see snow at 7,000-foot elevations with at least 3-6 inches expected by Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.