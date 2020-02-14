Weather

SoCal weather: Partly cloudy skies, cool temps on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 68. Monday will bring similar conditions before another round of possible rain moves in Tuesday night.

Valley areas and the Inland Empire will also see some clouds Sunday with temperatures in the high 60s.

