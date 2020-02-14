Weather

SoCal weather: Partly sunny conditions, cooler temperatures on tap this weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures and partly sunny conditions this weekend as clouds hover over the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday will see temperatures in the mid-60s and sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures increase to 70 Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect cloud cover and temperatures approaching 70 degrees on Saturday. Slightly warmer conditions are on tap Sunday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
