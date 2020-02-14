Weather

SoCal weather: Pleasant conditions on tap Sunday, but fire danger looms Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures and sunny skies Sunday, but the next round of strong winds comes back on Monday.

A red flag warning is in effect starting Monday morning, and it is expected to last through Tuesday night.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will see a high of 74 and a cool night, with temperatures dropping to 47. The pleasant conditions don't last long as fire danger returns on Monday, with gusts as strong as 40 mph expected.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Sunday will reach a high of 75, and sunny conditions are expected. On Monday, winds blow through the region, bringing elevated fire danger.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
LA County breaks daily record with 8,948 new COVID cases
OC sheriff says deputies won't enforce SoCal's stay-home order
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner vents anger over dining ban
Former legislative aide accuses OC assemblyman of rape
Father arrested after his 2 children found decapitated in Lancaster
Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Show More
Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
High school football player arrested after attacking ref
Blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry
Family says man died of COVID in CA prison just months before his release
Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
More TOP STORIES News