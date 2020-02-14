SoCal weather: Pleasant conditions on tap Sunday, but fire danger looms Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mild temperatures and sunny skies Sunday, but the next round of strong winds comes back on Monday.
A red flag warning is in effect starting Monday morning, and it is expected to last through Tuesday night.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will see a high of 74 and a cool night, with temperatures dropping to 47. The pleasant conditions don't last long as fire danger returns on Monday, with gusts as strong as 40 mph expected.
The valleys and Inland Empire on Sunday will reach a high of 75, and sunny conditions are expected. On Monday, winds blow through the region, bringing elevated fire danger.
